At Least Six Mali Soldiers Killed In Overnight Ambush

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:59 PM

At least six soldiers were killed and several were wounded in an overnight attack in central Mali, the army said Thursday, in fresh violence in the war-torn West African state

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :At least six soldiers were killed and several were wounded in an overnight attack in central Mali, the army said Thursday, in fresh violence in the war-torn West African state.

The troops came under fire late Wednesday from "unidentified armed men" in Dioungani, an area in central Mali's volatile Mopti region near the border with Burkina Faso, the army said on Twitter.

