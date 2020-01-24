UrduPoint.com
At Least Six People Killed In Shooting In Germany's Rot Am See - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:37 PM

At Least Six People Killed in Shooting in Germany's Rot am See - Reports

At least six people were killed in a shooting in the southwestern German town of Rot am See, Focus newspaper reported on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) At least six people were killed in a shooting in the southwestern German town of Rot am See, Focus newspaper reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, the police of the Baden-Wurttemberg state, where the town is located, said that the shooting had resulted in some injuries and possibly fatalities as well, but did not provide exact numbers.

The police also said this was not a terror attack, as the shooting was triggered by some domestic squabble.

"A large-scale police operation [took place] in Rot am See, as firing was heard there. Several people were injured, and there are fatalities presumably. The suspect was detained. According to preliminary information, this was a domestic conflict," the Baden-Wurttemberg police wrote on Twitter.

