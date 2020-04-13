At Least Six People Killed in Tornadoes in Southern US State of Mississippi - Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) At least six people have been killed in tornadoes in the United States' southern state of Mississippi, the local Emergencies Management Agency said on Monday.

"One confirmed fatality in Walthall County ... Two confirmed deaths in Lawrence County from today's severe weather ...

Three confirmed fatalities in Jefferson Davis County," the agency wrote on Twitter, stressing that these are initial reports and updates will follow.

According to NBC news broadcaster, tornadoes have also battered some other southern states, including Texas and Louisiana, inflicting damage on buildings. The USA Today reports that over 60,000 people across Mississippi and Louisiana have been left without electricity.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency.