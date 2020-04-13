UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Six People Killed In Tornadoes In Southern US State Of Mississippi - Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:50 AM

At Least Six People Killed in Tornadoes in Southern US State of Mississippi - Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) At least six people have been killed in tornadoes in the United States' southern state of Mississippi, the local Emergencies Management Agency said on Monday.

"One confirmed fatality in Walthall County ... Two confirmed deaths in Lawrence County from today's severe weather ...

Three confirmed fatalities in Jefferson Davis County," the agency wrote on Twitter, stressing that these are initial reports and updates will follow.

According to NBC news broadcaster, tornadoes have also battered some other southern states, including Texas and Louisiana, inflicting damage on buildings. The USA Today reports that over 60,000 people across Mississippi and Louisiana have been left without electricity.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency.

Related Topics

USA Weather Governor Electricity Twitter Lawrence United States From

Recent Stories

Al Hamra slashing cooling charges by up to 20 perc ..

7 hours ago

Tadweer announces participation in disinfection of ..

8 hours ago

UAE Football Association permits clubs to temporar ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

9 hours ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.