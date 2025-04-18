Open Menu

At Least Three Dead In Italy Cable Car Crash

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 12:00 AM

At least three dead in Italy cable car crash

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A cable car crashed to the ground near the southern Italian city of Naples on Thursday, killing at least three people, local authorities told AFP.

A local official said there were three or four dead and people missing after the cable broke on the machine linking the town of Castellammare di Stabia to Mount Faito, a distance of three kilometres (1.8 miles).

The head of the company that operated the cable car, Umberto de Gregorio, said initial information appeared to be that three people were killed, one was missing and one person was injured.

Several Italian media outlets reported a death toll of four.

Reports said the cable car had been over a steep drop when the cable snapped, and poor weather, including mist, prevented rapid access by rescue services.

The second cable car using the same line had been close to the town when the accident occurred, and all 16 people inside were safely rescued.

The cable car line had been opened in 1952, and eight years later a deadly accident occurred in which one cabin fell and four people were killed.

