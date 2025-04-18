At Least Three Dead In Italy Cable Car Crash
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A cable car crashed to the ground near the southern Italian city of Naples on Thursday, killing at least three people, local authorities told AFP.
A local official said there were three or four dead and people missing after the cable broke on the machine linking the town of Castellammare di Stabia to Mount Faito, a distance of three kilometres (1.8 miles).
The head of the company that operated the cable car, Umberto de Gregorio, said initial information appeared to be that three people were killed, one was missing and one person was injured.
Several Italian media outlets reported a death toll of four.
Reports said the cable car had been over a steep drop when the cable snapped, and poor weather, including mist, prevented rapid access by rescue services.
The second cable car using the same line had been close to the town when the accident occurred, and all 16 people inside were safely rescued.
The cable car line had been opened in 1952, and eight years later a deadly accident occurred in which one cabin fell and four people were killed.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held
World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief
Div. Commissioner orders intensification of security at recreational parks, busi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism of ..
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres
PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,
Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses
More Stories From World
-
Andreeva knocked out by Alexandrova in Stuttgart last 164 minutes ago
-
At least three dead in Italy cable car crash4 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian tennis player seeks legal justice over 'moral abuse'4 minutes ago
-
Italy's Meloni, Trump talk up EU trade deal hopes50 minutes ago
-
US judge rules Google monopolized online ad tech market50 minutes ago
-
China's Xi, seeking to build regional ties, meets Cambodian leader50 minutes ago
-
Trump says Fed chief's 'termination cannot come fast enough'53 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi calls on Chinese counterpart in Brussels3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's women-run hotel breaks down barriers4 hours ago
-
UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time to secure deal5 hours ago
-
Clashes in Sudan's besieged Darfur city kill 575 hours ago
-
Clashes in Sudan's El-Fasher kill 57: medical source6 hours ago