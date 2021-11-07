UrduPoint.com

At Least Three Dead In Twin Blast In Eastern Afghanistan - Source

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

At Least Three Dead in Twin Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) At least three people were killed and several others injured in two explosions in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, on Sunday, medical sources told Sputnik.

According to an eyewitness, the two explosions were then followed by shooting. A source told Sputnik that "three bodies were taken to the hospital following the explosions."

The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) are yet to officially comment on the incident.

