KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) An explosion in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul amid celebrations of Martyrs' Day left three people injured, a spokesman for Afghan police told Sputnik on Monday.

"At 11 this morning [6:30 GMT], an explosive device was discovered planted on the road in the Saleem Caravan area of the 4th Mikrorayon district.

Its explosion has injured three people," the spokesman said.

The Afghan capital has suffered several explosions over the past week. The latest one took place on September 5 and left 10 people killed and at least 42 others injured. The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that the blast targeted foreign forces.