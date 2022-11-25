At Least Three Killed in School Shootings in Brazil - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) At least three people were killed and eleven more were wounded by a man armed with a gun, who attacked two schools in the Brazilian city of Aracruz in the state of Espirito Santo, the country's news outlets reported on Friday.

Shooting took place at around 9:30 a.m. (12:30 GMT), G1 said.

A young man rushed into staff room in the state school and killed two teachers, then he jumped into a car and headed to the private school on the same avenue, where he killed a student, the media added citing a police officer. The attacker reportedly flee the crime scene in the car.

The police are searching for the shooter.

The governor of Espirito Santo, Renato Casagrande, confirmed that the education facilities had been attacked, adding that he was following the investigation.