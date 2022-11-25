UrduPoint.com

At Least Three Killed In School Shootings In Brazil - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 11:17 PM

At Least Three Killed in School Shootings in Brazil - Reports

At least three people were killed and eleven more were wounded by a man armed with a gun, who attacked two schools in the Brazilian city of Aracruz in the state of Espirito Santo, the country's news outlets reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) At least three people were killed and eleven more were wounded by a man armed with a gun, who attacked two schools in the Brazilian city of Aracruz in the state of Espirito Santo, the country's news outlets reported on Friday.

Shooting took place at around 9:30 a.m. (12:30 GMT), G1 said.

A young man rushed into staff room in the state school and killed two teachers, then he jumped into a car and headed to the private school on the same avenue, where he killed a student, the media added citing a police officer. The attacker reportedly flee the crime scene in the car.

The police are searching for the shooter.

The governor of Espirito Santo, Renato Casagrande, confirmed that the education facilities had been attacked, adding that he was following the investigation.

Related Topics

Police Governor Education Student Car Young Man Same Media

Recent Stories

Global wildlife summit approves shark protections

Global wildlife summit approves shark protections

2 minutes ago
 EU Fears Time Running Out to Address US Green Subs ..

EU Fears Time Running Out to Address US Green Subsidies as Trade War Looms - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court orders EPD to amend rules for in ..

Lahore High Court orders EPD to amend rules for increasing penalties on smoke em ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI's popularity just outward impression: Khawaja ..

PTI's popularity just outward impression: Khawaja Asif

2 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on becoming ..

Ishaq Dar congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on becoming Malaysian PM

8 minutes ago
 LG minister seeks prompt action on public complain ..

LG minister seeks prompt action on public complaints

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.