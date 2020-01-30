UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Three Months Needed To Prove Vaccine For 2019-nCoV Effective: Expert

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:37 PM

At least three months needed to prove vaccine for 2019-nCoV effective: expert

It will take at least three months to prove a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is effective, renowned Chinese epidemiologist Li Lanjuan said Wednesday in an exclusive interview with Xinhua

HANGZHOU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :It will take at least three months to prove a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is effective, renowned Chinese epidemiologist Li Lanjuan said Wednesday in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

"As of Wednesday, we have isolated five strains of the virus, two of which are very suitable for vaccine development," Li said.

Chinese health authorities announced Thursday that 7,711 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps by the end of Wednesday.

A total of 170 people have died of the disease.

The nation is currently experiencing the peak period of confirmed cases. With prevention and control measures in place, the number of future infections will be significantly reduced, said Li, an academician with the Chinese academy of Engineering, who heads the State Key Laboratory for Diagnosis and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

Related Topics

China Died

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

8 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

8 minutes ago

Russia denies bombing bakery and medical clinic in ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Military Doctors Save Life of Injured RT C ..

3 minutes ago

12 Tehsildars of Hazara region transferred

3 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.