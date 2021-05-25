At Least Three People Killed in Shooting in US' Ohio - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) At least three people were shot dead in a home in West Jefferson, a town in the US state of Ohio, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the police.

West Jefferson police chief Christopher Floyd told reporters that a call was received at 5:27 p.m. [21:27 GMT] from a passerby, who heard sounds of shots near an apartment house.

As quoted by The Columbus Dispatch newspaper, Floyd said that "multiple victims" were found at the scene, which included three victims found inside the house, but he did not specify if any people were hurt outside.

The Ohio criminal bureau and the county sheriff's office help the police to investigate the incident, according to reports. Experts do not exclude the scenario of a shooting from inside a passing car.