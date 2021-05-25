UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Three People Killed In Shooting In US' Ohio - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:35 PM

At Least Three People Killed in Shooting in US' Ohio - Reports

At least three people were shot dead in a home in West Jefferson, a town in the US state of Ohio, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) At least three people were shot dead in a home in West Jefferson, a town in the US state of Ohio, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the police.

West Jefferson police chief Christopher Floyd told reporters that a call was received at 5:27 p.m. [21:27 GMT] from a passerby, who heard sounds of shots near an apartment house.

As quoted by The Columbus Dispatch newspaper, Floyd said that "multiple victims" were found at the scene, which included three victims found inside the house, but he did not specify if any people were hurt outside.

The Ohio criminal bureau and the county sheriff's office help the police to investigate the incident, according to reports. Experts do not exclude the scenario of a shooting from inside a passing car.

Related Topics

Dead Police Car Columbus Criminals Media From P

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

7 minutes ago

PM asks youth to take advantage of skills educatio ..

12 minutes ago

Ukraine Suspends Air Traffic With Belarus - Prime ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

22 minutes ago

The Performance King, realme 7i with 64 MP AI Quad ..

22 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 16 ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.