At Least Three PKK Suspects Arrested in Ankara on Tuesday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) At least three people suspected of cooperation with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were arrested in Ankara on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the agency, during the operation in Turkey's capital of Ankara, police reportedly captured the suspects who allegedly worked as couriers between PKK local group and its management.

The conflict between Turkish authorities and Kurdistan Workers' Party has been going on for more than 30 years. Turkey designated the Kurdish movement as a terrorist organization.