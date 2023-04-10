At Least Two Dead Following Building Collapse in Marseille - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Rescuers have discovered two bodies in the rubble of the collapsed apartment building in Marseille, the search for the missing people continues, BFMTV reports citing local firefighting authorities.

"Two lifeless bodies" were discovered overnight from Sunday to Monday in the rubble on Rue de Tivoli, the Marseille marine-firefighters (BMPM) said as quoted by BFMTV on Monday.

The search and rescue operation continues. According to BFMTV, eight people had been reported missing.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday that between four and 10 people were believed to be under the rubble of the multi-story apartment building that collapsed in Marseille.

The four-story apartment building collapsed on Rue de Tivoli in the center of Marseille overnight from Saturday to Sunday. Some reports suggested that there was a loud explosion prior to the collapse.

Fire raging under the rubble has hampered the search and rescue operation. At least five people have been confirmed injured.

The collapse has reportedly also partially brought down an adjoining building. Nearly 200 people have been evacuated from 40 buildings located close to the site of the collapse, BFMTV said on Sunday.