At least two dead in Czech train crash: rescuers

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :At least two people died and dozens were injured when two trains crashed head-on in the western Czech Republic on Tuesday, rescuers said.

"I can confirm two people died on the spot," rescue service spokesman Radek Hes told public broadcaster Czech Television.

He refused to provide further details speaking later to AFP, confirming only that "two passenger trains collided on the railway between Pernink and Karlovy Vary".

Czech Television initially reported at least three dead and about 30 injured, citing emergency services.

The accident occurred near Pernink, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of Prague, around 1300 GMT, media said.