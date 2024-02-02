At Least Two Dead, Over 200 Injured In Massive Fire In Kenyan Capital
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) At least two people were killed and more than 200 injured in a massive fire when a truck laden with gas exploded in the Kenyan capital, a government spokesman said Friday.
The explosion ignited a "huge ball of fire that spread widely", Isaac Maigua Mwaura said on social media platform X.
"Consequently, the inferno further damaged several vehicles and commercial properties, including many small and medium sized businesses," he said, adding that "residential houses in the neighborhood also caught fire, with a good number of residents still inside as it was late at night.
"
At least two people died from their injuries and another 222 were rushed to various hospitals in the capital, the government spokesman said.
Earlier, the Kenya Red Cross had reported nearly 300 injured.
At around 7:00 am local time (0400 GMT), firefighters were still working to bring the blaze under control, according to an AFP journalist.
Large columns of black smoke were seen billowing from the area even as police secured the scene.
Recent Stories
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth
More Stories From World
-
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau7 minutes ago
-
Sundowns stars help home-grown South Africa rise at Cup of Nations52 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles into West Sea52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's exports to China continue to grow with sesame the highlight1 hour ago
-
Missing Catholic cardinal found in Panama1 hour ago
-
Michael Morpurgo on refugees, trauma and why he hated Spielberg's 'War Horse'1 hour ago
-
Around 300 injured in Kenyan capital fire after gas explosion: Red Cross1 hour ago
-
Meta, Amazon beat expectations with stellar results1 hour ago
-
Iran's long-lasting love for gemstones1 hour ago
-
US govt sends drugmakers initial offers in price talks2 hours ago
-
Atletico aiming for Madrid derby hat-trick2 hours ago
-
Geneva Engage Awards: Pakistani mission ranked first for social media engagement2 hours ago