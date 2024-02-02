At least two dead, over 200 injured in massive fire in Kenyan capital

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) At least two people were killed and more than 200 injured in a massive fire when a truck laden with gas exploded in the Kenyan capital, a government spokesman said Friday.

The explosion ignited a "huge ball of fire that spread widely", Isaac Maigua Mwaura said on social media platform X.

"Consequently, the inferno further damaged several vehicles and commercial properties, including many small and medium sized businesses," he said, adding that "residential houses in the neighborhood also caught fire, with a good number of residents still inside as it was late at night.

"

At least two people died from their injuries and another 222 were rushed to various hospitals in the capital, the government spokesman said.

Earlier, the Kenya Red Cross had reported nearly 300 injured.

At around 7:00 am local time (0400 GMT), firefighters were still working to bring the blaze under control, according to an AFP journalist.

Large columns of black smoke were seen billowing from the area even as police secured the scene.