UrduPoint.com

At Least Two Injured In Shooting At Texas High School: Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:23 PM

At least two injured in shooting at Texas high school: mayor

At least two people were injured on Wednesday in a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas, the mayor of the Dallas suburb said

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :At least two people were injured on Wednesday in a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas, the mayor of the Dallas suburb said.

Arlington police said they were responding to a shooting at Timberview High School but did not immediately provide any further details.

"We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School," the police department said in a tweet.

Mayor Jim Ross told local media "at least two people have been injured" and police were "actively looking to apprehend the suspect." The school was on lockdown and Arlington police said they had set up a secure area for parents to reunite with their children.

Live television images showed a heavy police presence around the school, with armed officers searching the sprawling campus and fire trucks on the scene.

Timberview High School has an enrollment of around 1,900 students.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Arlington Dallas Media TV

Recent Stories

Opposition wants old voting system for rigging pur ..

Opposition wants old voting system for rigging purpose: Usman Dar

1 minute ago
 Anti-measles campaign to be launch in Sukkur

Anti-measles campaign to be launch in Sukkur

1 minute ago
 Blinken Told Russia's Lavrov Return to JCPOA Deal ..

Blinken Told Russia's Lavrov Return to JCPOA Deal With Iran to Become Pointless ..

1 minute ago
 Dry weather forecast in Balochistan

Dry weather forecast in Balochistan

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral t ..

Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral ties with UK

45 minutes ago
 Peshawar victorious in CPL opener

Peshawar victorious in CPL opener

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.