At Least Two Injured in Texas High School Shooting, Police Looking for Suspect - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) At least two people were injured in an active shooter situation at a high school in Arlington, Texas with police actively looking for the suspect, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross told local news on Tuesday.

"I know that we have at least two people injured. I do not know the severity of the injuries or who was injured. I know that the police are on scene, that the Arlington Police Department have a command post set up at the high school, and that they are actively looking to apprehend the suspect in this incident," Ross said.