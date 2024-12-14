At Least Two Killed As Cyclone Chido Batters France's Mayotte
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 08:40 PM
SaintDenis de la Reunion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) At least two people were killed Saturday as fierce winds from Cyclone Chido lashed French Indian Ocean territory Mayotte, with authorities warning of severe damage and residents fearing the worst.
The two confirmed deaths came on Petite-Terre, the smaller of Mayotte's two major islands, a security source told AFP.
Also on Petite-Terre, the Pamandzi airport "suffered major damage, especially to the control tower," acting Transport Minister Francois Durovray said on X.
Air traffic "will be restored initially with military aid planes. Ships are on the way to ensure resupply," he added.
Across Mayotte, France's poorest department 500 kilometres (310 miles) east of Mozambique, "many of us have lost everything," said prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville.
Chido had proved to be "the most violent and destructive cyclone we've seen since 1934," he added.
France's newly-installed Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, who has yet to name his cabinet, will hold a crisis meeting in Paris on Saturday evening, his office said.
Mayotte's alert level has been lowered from violet -- the highest- -- to red to allow emergency responders to leave their bases.
But "the cyclone is not over," prefect Bieuville warned, urging Mayotte's roughly 320,000 people to remain "locked down".
Communications with Mayotte are largely interrupted.
A resident on the main island of Grande Terre, Ibrahim Mcolo, had earlier described fallen electricity masts, roofs ripped off homes and trees uprooted as the first gusts struck.
"There is no more electricity," he told AFP from his home, where he had barricaded himself in.
"Even in our house, which is well protected, the water is getting in. I can feel it trembling."
"It is a time of emergency," President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, telling Mayotte residents that "the whole country is by your side" and thanking emergency responders.
Acting Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau posted that 140 fresh troops and firefighters would be sent to the scene on Sunday to help with recovery, more than doubling the deployment sent earlier in the week.
Recent Stories
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
More Stories From World
-
At least two killed as Cyclone Chido batters France's Mayotte3 minutes ago
-
Georgia ruling party installs loyalist president amid constitutional crisis12 minutes ago
-
Five dead, dozens missing in Greece as migrant boat sinks33 minutes ago
-
Odermatt wins giant slalom in Val d'Isere42 minutes ago
-
Odermatt wins giant slalom in Val d'Isere1 hour ago
-
Brazil ex-defense minister arrested in coup plot investigation1 hour ago
-
Five dead, dozens missing in Greece migrant boat sinking2 hours ago
-
Georgia ruling party installs loyalist president amid constitutional crisis4 hours ago
-
Cyclone batters French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte4 hours ago
-
'I'm so happy': tears of joy, K-pop on Seoul streets as Yoon impeached4 hours ago
-
South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid4 hours ago
-
Shopping spree in Syria's former rebel heartland4 hours ago