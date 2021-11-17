UrduPoint.com

At Least Two Killed In Blast In Shiite District Of Kabul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:01 PM

At least two killed in blast in Shiite district of Kabul

At least two people were killed and five wounded in a bomb blast that hit a minibus in Kabul on Wednesday, officials said, the latest in a series of attacks in the Afghan capital

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and five wounded in a bomb blast that hit a minibus in Kabul on Wednesday, officials said, the latest in a series of attacks in the Afghan capital.

The blast destroyed the vehicle in Dasht-e-Barchi, a Taliban official told AFP, in a suburb dominated by minority Hazara Shiites.

"Our initial information shows the bomb was attached to a minibus. We have launched an investigation," he said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Bomb Blast Minority Vehicle

Recent Stories

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity f ..

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity for global energy sector: OPEC ..

3 minutes ago
 President breaks ground for construction of Federa ..

President breaks ground for construction of Federal Medical College, academic bl ..

2 minutes ago
 UN nuclear chief to visit Tehran next week

UN nuclear chief to visit Tehran next week

2 minutes ago
 Sweden to introduce Covid vaccination pass on Dece ..

Sweden to introduce Covid vaccination pass on December 1

2 minutes ago
 109 power pilferers nabbed in a day

109 power pilferers nabbed in a day

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka coach Arthur to join Derbyshire

Sri Lanka coach Arthur to join Derbyshire

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.