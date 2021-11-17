At Least Two Killed In Blast In Shiite District Of Kabul
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:01 PM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and five wounded in a bomb blast that hit a minibus in Kabul on Wednesday, officials said, the latest in a series of attacks in the Afghan capital.
The blast destroyed the vehicle in Dasht-e-Barchi, a Taliban official told AFP, in a suburb dominated by minority Hazara Shiites.
"Our initial information shows the bomb was attached to a minibus. We have launched an investigation," he said.