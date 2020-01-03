At least two killed in Cambodia building collapse

(@imziishan)

Phnom Penh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :At least two people were killed and more than a dozen injured when a seven-storey building under construction collapsed in southern Cambodia on Friday trapping workers under the rubble, police told AFP.

The building in coastal Kep province was meant to be a hotel but crumpled at around 4:30pm, with video circulating online showing concrete floors sandwiched together as firefighters and an excavator arrived.

Cambodian leader Hun Sen said in a Facebook post on Friday evening he was travelling to the site.

Around 30 people were believed to be trapped but 17 were pulled out and sent to hospital where two died, Ros Udong, spokesman for the Kep provincial administration, told AFP by phone.

Deadly accidents plague the kingdom's poorly regulated building sector even as the country has enjoyed a construction boom.