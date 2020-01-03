UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Two Killed In Cambodia Building Collapse

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:58 PM

At least two killed in Cambodia building collapse

At least two people were killed and more than a dozen injured when a seven-storey building under construction collapsed in southern Cambodia on Friday trapping workers under the rubble, police told AFP

Phnom Penh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :At least two people were killed and more than a dozen injured when a seven-storey building under construction collapsed in southern Cambodia on Friday trapping workers under the rubble, police told AFP.

The building in coastal Kep province was meant to be a hotel but crumpled at around 4:30pm, with video circulating online showing concrete floors sandwiched together as firefighters and an excavator arrived.

Cambodian leader Hun Sen said in a Facebook post on Friday evening he was travelling to the site.

Around 30 people were believed to be trapped but 17 were pulled out and sent to hospital where two died, Ros Udong, spokesman for the Kep provincial administration, told AFP by phone.

Deadly accidents plague the kingdom's poorly regulated building sector even as the country has enjoyed a construction boom.

Related Topics

Injured Police Facebook Hotel Died Hun Cambodia SITE Post

Recent Stories

Housing minister reviews progress on Naya Pakistan ..

1 minute ago

Widespread rain likely in various parts from Sunda ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Macron Commend Kiev-Donbas Detainee Exchang ..

1 minute ago

NAB holds swindler for looting public by articulat ..

1 minute ago

Oil Prices Jump 4 Pct To Nearly $70 Per Barrel Aft ..

8 minutes ago

National Assembly Standing Committee Visits Nation ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.