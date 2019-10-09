At least two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on a street in the German city of Halle, police said, adding that the perpetrators were on the run

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :At least two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on a street in the German city of Halle, police said, adding that the perpetrators were on the run.

"Early indictions show that two people were killed in Halle. Several shots were fired. The suspected perpetrators fled in a car," said police on Twitter, urging residents in the area to stay indoors.