UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least Two Members Of Afghan Uprising Forces Killed In Paktia Province - Police Chief

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

At Least Two Members of Afghan Uprising Forces Killed in Paktia Province - Police Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) At least two members of the Afghan Uprising Forces militia were killed and three others were injured in the Said (Sayed) Karam district of Paktia Province, a local police chief told Sputnik.

An Uprising Forces' checkpoint in the Khandkhel area of Said Karam was attacked at around 11 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) on Wednesday, Col.

Lutfullah Kamran, a Paktia security police chief, said, adding that the fighting lasted for several hours.

Kamran told Sputnik on Thursday that at least two members of the Uprising militia were killed and three others were wounded.

On Monday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement condemning the recent wave of Taliban attacks in several provinces in Afghanistan, including Paktia. Ghani called on the Taliban to observe the ceasefire and maintain dialogue in order to achieve long-lasting peace in the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Police Ashraf Ghani P

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council signs MOU with Al Tadawi Medi ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council honours football stars Puyol ..

10 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament matches shifted ..

13 minutes ago

Sultanate Marks 50th National Day

15 minutes ago

OPPO will host OPPO INNO DAY 2020 on November 17, ..

18 minutes ago

CBUAE urges Hawala providers to adhere to mandator ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.