At Least Two Members of Afghan Uprising Forces Killed in Paktia Province - Police Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) At least two members of the Afghan Uprising Forces militia were killed and three others were injured in the Said (Sayed) Karam district of Paktia Province, a local police chief told Sputnik.

An Uprising Forces' checkpoint in the Khandkhel area of Said Karam was attacked at around 11 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) on Wednesday, Col.

Lutfullah Kamran, a Paktia security police chief, said, adding that the fighting lasted for several hours.

Kamran told Sputnik on Thursday that at least two members of the Uprising militia were killed and three others were wounded.

On Monday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement condemning the recent wave of Taliban attacks in several provinces in Afghanistan, including Paktia. Ghani called on the Taliban to observe the ceasefire and maintain dialogue in order to achieve long-lasting peace in the country.