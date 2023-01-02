UrduPoint.com

At Least Two Palestinians Killed In Clashes With Israeli Military Near Jenin - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 06:47 PM

At Least Two Palestinians Killed in Clashes With Israeli Military Near Jenin - Reports

Two Palestinians were killed and eight others were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Two Palestinians were killed and eight others were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reports.

The clashes occurred in the early hours of Monday, in the Palestinian village of Kafr Dan, located 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the city of Jenin.

Two Palestinians, aged 21 and 17, died from the wounds they sustained in the clashes, WAFA said.

According to Palestinian media reports, the 21-year-old man was a member of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, a coalition of Palestinian West Bank militias.

Israeli media reported on Monday that the Israeli military had been demolishing the homes of Palestinians in Kafr Dan, allegedly those involved in the shooting that led to the death of Israeli Major Bar Falah in September.

