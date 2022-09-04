UrduPoint.com

At Least Two People Die In Building Collapse In Nigeria - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2022 | 02:10 PM

At Least Two People Die in Building Collapse in Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) At least two people died as a result of a seven-story building collapsing in Nigeria's southeast state of Lagos, Nigerian media reported on Sunday, citing authorities.

"Two bodies have been located and recovered thus far, operation ongoing," a spokesman for Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) was quoted as saying by the Vanguard news outlet.

According to previous reports, at least six people were trapped under the rubble of the half-constructed building, which collapsed in the early hours of Sunday. The building was located in the affluent Victoria Island neighborhood, Vanguard said.

An excavator was reportedly deployed to the scene to clear the debris and rescue the victims.

In early May, a similar incident occurred in the same state, when a three-story building collapsed in the densely-populated Ebute-Metta area, resulting in eight deaths.

