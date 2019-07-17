At Least Two People Killed In Attack On Restaurant In Iraq's Erbil - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:48 PM
At least two people were killed and one more person injured in an armed attack on a restaurant in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, where Turkish consulate staffers were present, Turkish NTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday
It has not been revealed yet whether there are diplomats among the victims. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has not commented on the information so far.