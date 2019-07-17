(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) At least two people were killed and one more person injured in an armed attack on a restaurant in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, where Turkish consulate staffers were present, Turkish NTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

It has not been revealed yet whether there are diplomats among the victims. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has not commented on the information so far.