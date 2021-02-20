UrduPoint.com
At Least Two People Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Afghan Capital - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

At Least Two People Killed in Car Bomb Blast in Afghan Capital - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) At least two people were killed and two others injured in two separate car bomb blasts in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday, Ariana news broadcaster reported, citing the police.

At around 08:00 local time (03:30 GMT), the first blast took place, leaving at least two people injured.

Just fifteen minutes later, another car exploded, claiming at least two lives.

None of the militant organizations acting in the region have taken responsibility for the attacks so far.

More Stories From World

