At Least Two People Killed In Explosion Outside Kabul Airport - Reports

Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:27 PM

At least two people were killed in the explosion outside Kabul airport, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing a source in the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia).

Minutes earlier, Al Jazeera reported that at least 15 people were injured in the suicide blast.

