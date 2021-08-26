At Least Two People Killed in Explosion Outside Kabul Airport - Reports

At least two people were killed in the explosion outside Kabul airport, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing a source in the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) At least two people were killed in the explosion outside Kabul airport, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing a source in the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia).

Minutes earlier, Al Jazeera reported that at least 15 people were injured in the suicide blast.