At Least Two People Killed In Explosion Outside Kabul Airport - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:27 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) At least two people were killed in the explosion outside Kabul airport, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing a source in the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia).
Minutes earlier, Al Jazeera reported that at least 15 people were injured in the suicide blast.