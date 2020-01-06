UrduPoint.com
At Least Two Rockets Hit Near US Embassy In Baghdad: Witnesses

Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:38 AM

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Two rockets hit near the US embassy in Iraq's capital Sunday, witnesses told AFP, hours after the ambassador was summoned over a US strike that killed top Iraqi and Iranian commanders.

Sunday's attack was the second night in a row that the Green Zone was hit and the 14th time over the last two months that US installations have been targeted.

A third rocket simultaneously hit a family home outside the Green Zone, wounding four, medical sources told AFP.

Ties between Iraq and the US have deteriorated after an American drone attack Friday on the Baghdad international airport that killed Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani and top Iraqi military figure Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The precision strike came just days after a pro-Iran mob attacked the US embassy in Baghdad.

In response on Sunday, Iraq's parliament called on the government to oust US and other foreign troops from the country.

