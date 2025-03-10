At Mass Rally, Mexico President Says Confident Trump Tariffs Resolved
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum told cheering crowds Sunday that she is confident that her country has headed off the threat of US tariffs for now.
Last week, Sheinbaum's US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to offer another month of temporary relief on threatened tariffs on imports from Mexico.
During a huge rally in Mexico City of 350,000 people, according to local authorities, Sheinbaum declared herself "optimistic" about the future of the trade relationship.
But she also warned Mexico "cannot give up our sovereignty."
Sheinbaum originally organized the event to announce the tariff and non-tariff trade measures with which Mexico would respond if Trump had carried through with his threat.
But on Thursday, Trump once again put a pause on plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on imports into the United States from Mexico -- which represent 80 percent of Mexican exports.
Announcing the truce, Trump said he had done this out of respect for Sheinbaum and argued that the pair have a "very good" relationship.
US financial markets had also reacted negatively to the tariff threat, and most economists agree that if implemented they would damage both countries' economies.
"We gather to congratulate ourselves because, in the relationship with the United States, with its government, dialogue and respect prevailed," Sheinbaum said.
In the Mexican capital's Zocalo square, she added: "We cannot yield on our sovereignty, nor can our people be affected by decisions made by foreign governments.
"In such a case, we will always act immediately," she said. "I am convinced that the relationship must be good, respectful, and that dialogue will always prevail.
"
Trump's justification for tariffs on US imports from Mexico and Canada -- which are part of the USMCA trilateral free trade deal -- has varied.
- Recession threat? -
He claims the US economy is losing out to unfair Mexican and Canadian competition, but also accused both of turning a blind eye to undocumented migrants and illegal drugs.
In particular, Washington is incensed over shipments of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that kills thousands of Americans each year.
Citing US figures, Shenbaum told the crowd that -- thanks to seizures made in Mexico -- the amount of fentanyl into the United States across the countries' 1,900-mile (3,100-kilometer) border decreased by half between October 2024 and January 2025.
She said Mexico will continue to cooperate to tackle smuggling for "humanitarian reasons" and she hopes the United States remembers its promise to control the trafficking of arms to Mexican criminal organizations.
While Mexico is an important supplier to the United States of products such as avocados and tequila, the biggest impact of a trade war would be on the manufacturing production chains of the three USMCA partners.
Experts warn that if the tariffs as described by Trump were implemented then Mexico would fall into recession.
Seeking to correct alleged trade imbalances, Trump has pledged to launch "reciprocal" tariffs on all countries beginning on April 2.
Sheinbaum said she was "optimistic because on that day... they would not have to be applied" to Mexico, given most products are covered by the USMCA trade deal.
yug-axm/dc/des
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025
Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide
Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..
Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
More Stories From World
-
At mass rally, Mexico president says confident Trump tariffs resolved6 minutes ago
-
Floods hit eastern Australia, 190,000 properties blacked out6 minutes ago
-
7-Eleven to explore sell-offs with Couche-Tard ahead of potential merger36 minutes ago
-
China reaffirms commitment to reform, opening up at "two sessions"46 minutes ago
-
Messi watches from bench as 10-man Miami edge Charlotte1 hour ago
-
Argentina declares national mourning as flood death toll hits 161 hour ago
-
Floods hit eastern Australia, 200,000 properties blacked out3 hours ago
-
Alonso and Leverkusen need 'big miracle' against Bayern3 hours ago
-
Far-right candidate excluded from Romania presidential vote3 hours ago
-
Henley snatches Arnold Palmer win after Morikawa stumble3 hours ago
-
Settled Szczesny paying off Barca bet as Benfica visit3 hours ago
-
DR Congo bets on cobalt export freeze to halt price tumble3 hours ago