At OIC Meeting, Pakistan Calls For Resolution Of Kashmir And Palestinian Conflicts
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 11:19 PM
Pakistan Monday underscored the need for resolution of the conflicts in Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine by allowing their peoples to exercise the UN-promised right of self-determination
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Monday underscored the need for resolution of the conflicts in Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine by allowing their peoples to exercise the UN-promised right of self-determination.
"The principles of self-determination and the non-acquisition of territory by the use or threat of use of force are fundamental for the maintenance of world order," the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar told a special meeting of OIC Ambassadors at the UN.
"Respect for these principles is critical to realize just solutions for Palestine as well as for the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," said the DPM/FM, who arrived Sunday afternoon to participate in the high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on global governamce and multilateralism.
In both conflicts, he added, implementation of these principles is essential to end foreign occupation and realize freedom.
At the outset, Senator Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to advance the common objectives of the OIC at the UN.
In particular, he expressed that Pakistan will continue to advocate for a just and lasting peace in Palestine, calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, unhindered humanitarian assistance, and firm opposition to any attempts to displace the Palestinian people.
He reiterated Pakistan’s full support for the two-state solution, with a viable, sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people and called upon the international community to seek a peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.
At the same time, Senator Dar voiced concern over the reported Israeli threats to conduct further attacks against Iran, saying it would create a grave threat to regional and international peace and security.
"Despite the hostile rhetoric, it is our hope that all peoples will seek to revive the JCPOA (the Iran nuclear deal) on equitable terms. This should contribute significantly to realizing durable peace and security across the Middle East."
The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes that affect the Muslim countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia in accordance with principles of the UN Charter.
He also stressed the urgency of combating Islamophobia and called for the early appointment of a UN Special Envoy in line with the OIC’s collective efforts to counter this rising trend globally.
Senator Dar expressed Pakistan’s strong commitment to working closely with OIC member states during its Security Council term on all issues of interest to OIC countries.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia for disc ..
Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series fo ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Bank of Singapore
Renowned calligrapher, artist Nasir Seemab visits calligraphy exhibition at PNCA
Rain, thunderstorms & snowfall expected from Feb 18 in various parts of country: ..
At OIC Meeting, Pakistan calls for resolution of Kashmir and Palestinian conflic ..
Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry ur ..
Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad
Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots
Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation
Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..
Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025
More Stories From World
-
At OIC Meeting, Pakistan calls for resolution of Kashmir and Palestinian conflicts1 minute ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated at Gulfood 202545 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan’s State Program for 2025 shaped through public, global input12 minutes ago
-
European markets rise ahead of Ukraine war talks53 minutes ago
-
Zelensky to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday: spokesman to AFP53 minutes ago
-
China's Xi tells business leaders private sector challenges 'surmountable'53 minutes ago
-
Jewish man arrested in Florida after shooting 2 Israelis he thought were Palestinians; CAIR urges ha ..4 hours ago
-
Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to foster innovation and protect intellectual propert ..6 hours ago
-
Pakistani pine nuts exports to China cross $18 million in 20247 hours ago
-
Fonseca, 18, captures Argentina Open title in landmark moment7 hours ago
-
Inter Milan denied Serie A top spot by rivals Juventus8 hours ago
-
Fonseca, 18, captures Argentina Open title in landmark moment8 hours ago