Open Menu

At Plastic Treaty Talks, No United Front For Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM

At plastic treaty talks, no united front for industry

Busan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Is virgin plastic production vital or completely unsustainable? For the industry lobbyists at UN talks on plastic pollution, the answer is far from unanimous.

The corridors of the Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre, where the treaty to curb plastic pollution is being negotiated, teem with corporate representatives.

There are the chemical and petrochemical firms whose products are the precursors for plastic, the food and cosmetic companies whose packaging depends on it, and the automakers whose vehicles are increasingly full of it.

All back a treaty, but what they want to see in it differs significantly, particularly on the issue of production.

"Production caps and reducing the amount of material in the system would impact those least able to afford it the most," warned Stewart Harris, spokesman for the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA).

The body groups global industry associations and is pushing for a treaty focused on waste management rather than manufacturing limits.

"We see the need for more material in the system overall," Harris told AFP, urging a focus on "circularity" instead of restrictions on new production.

Related Topics

United Nations Vehicles Busan All From Industry

Recent Stories

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

7 minutes ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

13 hours ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

13 hours ago
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new a ..

Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid

13 hours ago
 Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

13 hours ago
 PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khybe ..

PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

13 hours ago
 PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading cha ..

PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..

13 hours ago
 Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, aban ..

Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..

13 hours ago
 Protests on significant occasions not a good tradi ..

Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon

13 hours ago

More Stories From World