At plastic treaty talks, no united front for industry

Busan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Is virgin plastic production vital or completely unsustainable? For the industry lobbyists at UN talks on plastic pollution, the answer is far from unanimous.

The corridors of the Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre, where the treaty to curb plastic pollution is being negotiated, teem with corporate representatives.

There are the chemical and petrochemical firms whose products are the precursors for plastic, the food and cosmetic companies whose packaging depends on it, and the automakers whose vehicles are increasingly full of it.

All back a treaty, but what they want to see in it differs significantly, particularly on the issue of production.

"Production caps and reducing the amount of material in the system would impact those least able to afford it the most," warned Stewart Harris, spokesman for the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA).

The body groups global industry associations and is pushing for a treaty focused on waste management rather than manufacturing limits.

"We see the need for more material in the system overall," Harris told AFP, urging a focus on "circularity" instead of restrictions on new production.