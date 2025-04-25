Open Menu

At Texas Trump-themed Burger Joint, Diners Eating It Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM

At Texas Trump-themed burger joint, diners eating it up

Bellville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) It is lunchtime at a Texas eatery called Trump Burger and diners are enjoying fast food and the frenetic first 100 days of their president's second term.

Donald Trump imagery is everywhere in this joint with a dozen tables -- in cardboard cutouts of the man eking out his trademark forced smile, on banners from the 2024 campaign, and on hats and T-shirts displayed for sale.

It is a franchise of a company with four such Trump-themed outlets in Texas and no equal anywhere else in America.

This particular one opened in 2020 and is in Bellville, about a 90-minute drive northwest of Houston in a county where 80 percent of voters cast their ballots for Trump over Kamala Harris back in November.

The chain is not linked to the Trump Organization.

On weekends the Bellville eatery is particularly busy as bikers on roaring Harley-Davidsons roll up, as do families in pickup trucks with big tires.

The menu features the Trump Burger or the supersized Trump Tower with two hamburger patties, the latter costing $16.99.

Recent Stories

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

6 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

13 minutes ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

14 minutes ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

4 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

18 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

18 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

19 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

19 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

19 hours ago

More Stories From World