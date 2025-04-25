At Texas Trump-themed Burger Joint, Diners Eating It Up
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Bellville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) It is lunchtime at a Texas eatery called Trump Burger and diners are enjoying fast food and the frenetic first 100 days of their president's second term.
Donald Trump imagery is everywhere in this joint with a dozen tables -- in cardboard cutouts of the man eking out his trademark forced smile, on banners from the 2024 campaign, and on hats and T-shirts displayed for sale.
It is a franchise of a company with four such Trump-themed outlets in Texas and no equal anywhere else in America.
This particular one opened in 2020 and is in Bellville, about a 90-minute drive northwest of Houston in a county where 80 percent of voters cast their ballots for Trump over Kamala Harris back in November.
The chain is not linked to the Trump Organization.
On weekends the Bellville eatery is particularly busy as bikers on roaring Harley-Davidsons roll up, as do families in pickup trucks with big tires.
The menu features the Trump Burger or the supersized Trump Tower with two hamburger patties, the latter costing $16.99.
