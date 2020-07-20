UrduPoint.com
At The Conference On Emergencies Jurisprudence: Al-Othaimeen Chairs Session On Islamic Countries’ Outstanding Efforts To Address Covid-19

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, chaired a session on “Islamic countries’ outstanding efforts to address the novel Coronavirus”, as part of the conference on ‘Emergencies Jurisprudence

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, chaired a session on “Islamic countries’ outstanding efforts to address the novel Coronavirus”, as part of the conference on ‘Emergencies Jurisprudence: landmarks of post-novel coronavirus pandemic” organized by the Muslim World League (MWL) and the Iftaa Council of the United Arab Emirates via videoconference on 18-19 July 2020.
In the beginning of the opening session, the Secretary-General commended the efforts exerted by OIC member States, highlighting the continued coordination between the OIC General Secretariat and Islamic countries in addressing Covid-19 pandemic at all political, health, economic, educational and cultural levels.
The Secretary-General mentioned the right and balanced decision the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken regarding the performance of hajj this year, as it maintained this religious ritual while taking into consideration the general health of Muslims.


The opening session was also addressed by the Under-Secretary-General for Executive Affairs in the Muslim World League, Mr.

Abderrahman Bin Mohammad Al-Matar, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates Red Crescent, Dr. Hamdan Muslim Al-Mazrou’i.
It is worth noting that the Islamic Fiqh Academy, an OIC subsidiary organ, held a medical and jurisprudence symposium on Coronavirus pandemic and related medical treatments and jurisprudence provisions in April 2020.

The symposium made a set of recommendations based on governing jurisprudence rules in times of crises. It highlighted the important role of religious leaderships in raising the society’s awareness of the pandemic.

