At the Invitation of Saudi Arabia, OIC Holds an Emergency Meeting to Discuss the Current Events in Afghanistan

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Aug, 2021) At the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chair of the current session of the Islamic Summit, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold, on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, an open-ended extraordinary meeting at the level of permanent representatives, to discuss the current situation and events in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.