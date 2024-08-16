At Tower Of London, Survival Of UK In Hands Of New Ravenmaster
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2024 | 11:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) As a marine commando, Michael Chandler knew all about daunting missions, but in his new role as Ravenmaster at the Tower of London, legend would have it that the survival of the United Kingdom now rests in his hands.
King Charles II, who reigned from 1660 to 1685, is thought to have been the first to insist on the protection of the ravens at the legendary 900-year-old Tower.
That followed the monarch's learning of an ancient prophecy stating that if the ravens ever left the fortress, it would collapse, dooming the kingdom too.
Since then, members of the Yeomen Warders -- the ceremonial guards responsible for securing the tower, in particular, the Crown Jewels -- have taken care of the birds.
The warders, commonly known as Beefeaters and led by a "Ravenmaster" since the late 1960s, must ensure that at least six birds live in the tower at all times, according to the rules laid down by Charles II.
Michael "Barney" Chandler, 57, is only the sixth person to take on this solemn role, starting back in March.
Dressed in his black and red uniform and identifiable by his round flat-brimmed hat, Chandler commands a four-person team responsible for feeding, caring for and monitoring the ravens.
- 'They're characters' -
Chandler, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan when in the Royal Marines, had no particular interest in birds before arriving at the Tower of London 14 years ago.
"Initially, the draw was the legend of the ravens and then being here seeing them, working amongst them... it was just natural," Chandler said of his career progression.
"I fell in love with the ravens," he added, praising their intelligence.
"They're individuals, they are characters, just like us," he said.
There are seven ravens currently inhabiting the old prison and royal fortress, one more than the number needed to avert disaster, Chandler explained.
Two of the birds, Edgar and Harris, were in no hurry to eat their breakfast of two dead chicks, which Chandler fed to them through the bars of their enclosure, when AFP visited the tower recently.
Their companions -- Poppy, Rex (the latest arrival named in honour of King Charles III), Georgie, and Jubilee -- were already outside, wandering among the tourists, which number around three million each year.
And there is Branwen, the seventh, who has refused for several years to sleep with the rest of the flock.
"They're territorial birds. So even if we let them out during the day, they don't go anywhere," he explained.
Even so, several of their feathers are shortened on one wing to prevent them from flying too high.
- 'Serving His Majesty' -
The life expectancy of ravens in the tower is around 20 years, compared with between 10 and 15 in the wild. The oldest raven in the tower lived for 44 years.
The mischievous and sociable birds sometimes scare tourists who do not expect to see them up so close, perched on a staircase or a railing.
"I've seen a raven poking his nose through a carrier bag to steal a cheese straw from a school kids-packed lunch," recalled Chandler.
"They are serving His Majesty as much as we in the (King's) bodyguard do," he said, assuring that the current King Charles "does check up on them regularly, as did his mother".
Another momentous duty that the former soldier undertook with fellow warders was to protect the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey following her death in September 2022.
"It was the proudest moment of my life," said the father-of-four, "but you shouldn't tell my wife that!"
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
More Stories From World
-
Venezuela opposition candidate slams Maduro for blocking 'transition'4 seconds ago
-
Thai lawmakers elect Shinawatra heiress as PM8 seconds ago
-
Harris to unveil plan for US economy in major policy rollout16 seconds ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot11 minutes ago
-
Scientists pinpoint dino-killing asteroid's origin: past Jupiter20 minutes ago
-
Skiing in Lesotho: an African adventure under pressure21 minutes ago
-
Biden goes from star to sideshow at Democratic convention1 hour ago
-
'I wanted the job': Sudanese woman defies Libya patriarchy as mechanic1 hour ago
-
Seoul residents sweating with record 'tropical nights' weather1 hour ago
-
'Very strong' typhoon buffets Japan's Pacific coast2 hours ago
-
Girona earn draw at Betis on La Liga opening day2 hours ago
-
Defending champion Gauff crashes out in WTA Cincinnati opener3 hours ago