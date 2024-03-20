At UN, Pakistan Pushes For Concessional Financing For Clean Energy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Pakistan has underscored the critical importance of accelerating progress towards sustainable energy goals at a meeting of a UN-based panel on the subject.
In his closing remarks at the meeting of 'Group of Friends for Sustainable Energy,' Ambassador Munir Akram also said that concessional climate financing was critical for developing countries' transition away from fossil fuels.
"Without concessional finance, developing countries would not be able to achieve the targets that have been set,"the Pakistani envoy said.
"Energy lies at the heart of both the 2030 Agenda and our climate goals," he added.
Stressing the central role of energy in both the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and global climate objectives, Ambassador Akram emphasized the pressing need for a just, orderly, and equitable energy transition.
Noting the scale of the challenge ahead, the Pakistani envoy said an additional 1000 GW of renewable power annually was needed to meet the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature target.
He stressed the importance of promoting cleaner power generation solutions, enhancing energy efficiency, and transforming energy infrastructure across sectors.
With the current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) falling short of necessary emissions reductions, he said the transition to sustainable energy requires substantial financing, pointing to the 'staggering' investment needs, including an estimated USD 150 trillion in transition technologies and infrastructure by 2050.
He underscored the need to address barriers to accessing private finance, particularly in developing countries where capacity, regulatory frameworks, and investment certainty remain challenges.
Proposing a comprehensive solution, Ambassador Akram outlined a public-private entity under the auspices of the United Nations to coordinate sustainable infrastructure investment. This entity would convene stakeholders, formulate comprehensive plans, promote internationally accepted frameworks, and assist in project identification and preparation.
Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to advancing this proposal, he called for support from the international community.
In this context, he announced plans for further elaboration through a second meeting of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Infrastructure Investment, co-chaired by Pakistan and South Africa.
In conclusion , Ambassador Akram called on collective action to scale up investment in sustainable infrastructure and drive the global energy transition forward.
Recent Stories
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Tennis rallies around Sabalenka at Miami Open after boyfriend's death19 seconds ago
-
Two missing after S. Korean tanker capsizes off Japan20 minutes ago
-
China discovers oilfield with over 100M tons of reserve in Bohai Sea30 minutes ago
-
Turkish foreign minister to attend 1st Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels40 minutes ago
-
Türkiye, Cambodia hold political consultations40 minutes ago
-
Search on for 5 crew members after South Korean tanker capsizes off Japan1 hour ago
-
Blinken due in Mideast in new bid to secure truce2 hours ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from President of Germany2 hours ago
-
Zimbabwean farmers buckle under El Nino drought2 hours ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Ouémé Department of Benin2 hours ago
-
Vietnam farmers struggle for fresh water as drought brings salinisation2 hours ago
-
"The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" stays atop China's box office chart2 hours ago