At UN, Pakistan pushes for efforts to promote national reconciliation in divided Libya

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Pakistan has called for timely efforts to promote national reconciliation in Libya and careful reinvestment of the country's frozen assets to safeguard them “for the future benefit of the Libyan people.”

"We support all efforts aimed at ushering lasting peace and stability in Libya," Ambassador Usman Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

Speaking in a debate on the situation in Libya, he reiterated the importance of a time-bound and clear pathway for political reconciliation, leading to national elections.

Nearly 15 years after the fall of former President Muammar Gaddafi, Libya remains split between two rival administrations: the internationally recognised Government of National Unity, located in the western capital of Tripoli, and the rival Government of National Stability based in Benghazi in the east.

This past Saturday, 26 municipalities successfully held elections despite significant challenges. The Pakistani envoy hoped that elections in the remaining 37 municipalities, which could not take place for security and other reasons, are held at an early date.

"A Libyan-owned and Libyan-led political process remains the only viable pathway towards lasting peace, stability and prosperity in the country," he told the 15-member Council.

Taking note of the report of Hannah Tetteh, a Ghanian barrister and diplomat who heads the UN Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ambassador Jadoon said

it reflects certain negative trends, including an uncertain security environment in and around Tripoli, absence of tangible progress in the political reconciliation process, and relatively weak economic indicators.

"We encourage all Libyan stakeholders to address the outstanding issues through inclusive national dialogue."

While acknowledging the complexities involved, he said Pakistan firmly believes that UNSMIL should continue to play a proactive role in bringing all parties together, leading to lasting peace, also in and around Tripoli.

As regards Libya's frozen assets, Ambassador Jadoon said the provisions on reinvestment contained in Security Council Resolution 2769 should be disseminated to all relevant institutions currently holding those assets to facilitate the Libyan Investment Authority.

"We encourage and earnestly hope that all stakeholders shall rise to the occasion and shoulder their responsibilities, to enable the Libyan people to realize their aspirations of peace and a brighter future," the Pakistani envoy said in conclusion.

At the outset, Ms. Tetteh, who is also the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Libya, said the recent elections in the country are a sure sign of the people’s desire to choose their representatives.

She briefed the Security Council in the wake of municipal council elections last week and outlined a proposed roadmap to general elections, which should have been held way back in 2021.

“The Libyan people look to this esteemed Council for help, to ensure a solution to the crisis and support a political process that will result in elections and unified institutions, not a succession of transitional governments,” she said.

But, Ms. Tetteh also noted that “not all municipalities […] were able to do so”, citing orders from the House of Representatives-appointed Government in the east to suspend voting in 16 areas, including Benghazi, Sabha, Sirte and Tobruk.

The road map, she proposed, is grounded in three pillars: “the implementation of a technically sound and politically viable electoral framework”, “unifying institutions through a new unified Government,” and “a structured dialogue that enables broad participation of Libyans”.

The plan, she stressed, would be gradual, over 12 to 18 months, with safeguards to counter attempts at derailment: “If there is obstruction by any parties, UNSMIL can and will take any necessary measures and seek the support of this Council.”

