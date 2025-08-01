At UN, Pakistan pushes for renewing diplomatic efforts, ceasefire to end Ukrainian conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Amid intensified aerial strikes on Ukrainian cities, Pakistan has underscored in the UN Security Council the urgent need for renewed diplomatic efforts and a comprehensive ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"We firmly believe that military means cannot resolve this conflict," Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the 15-member body on Thursday.

"The only viable path towards sustainable peace is that of dialogue and diplomacy," he said during a meeting called by Russia to discuss “the prospects of a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian conflict”.

It was the last meeting Ambassador Asim Iftikhar presided during Pakistan's presidency of the UN Security Council which ended on July 31.

Thursday's meeting was met with scrutiny by a number of Council members, who stressed that it does not represent a genuine step towards renewed diplomacy, but rather serves as a distraction from Moscow’s continued violations of international law.

But Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said while many in the West — who have been arming Kyiv to the teeth — are putting on “the sheep’s clothing of diplomacy,” they do not seem to want to close this “very dangerous chapter” of international peace and security.

Moscow has never denied the potential of diplomacy, he asserted, recalling the coup in Kyiv in 2014 and its aftermath. Yet, its appeals to find mutually acceptable ways of resolving the European crisis were ignored, leaving no choice but to initiate the special military operation in February 2022.

The United States Representative, John Kelley, recalled the 14 July announcement by President Donald Trump that his country will sell its defensive weapons to NATO allies, “who can then send them on”.

“Our support for Ukraine’s defence cannot be compared to the supply of arms and materials to Russia,” which enables the aggressor to continue its full-scale invasion and occupation of Ukrainian territory, the US representative said, citing the support given by North Korea, Iran and China.

Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and a durable peace. “It is time to make a deal,” he urged, declaring that “this must be done by 8 August”. Washington is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace, Kelley added.

In his remarks, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan stood for de-escalation and immediate cessation of hostilities and a comprehensive ceasefire in the Ukrainian conflict.

Pakistan, he said, also advocates holding of meaningful negotiations that address mutual security concerns, within the framework of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter; and adopting a path of inclusive and constructive diplomacy, involving key regional and international stakeholders to promote trust and build confidence to pave the way for a just and lasting peace.

In conclusion, he added, "Pakistan reiterates its firm support for a peaceful resolution of this conflict and stands ever ready to support all efforts towards that end."