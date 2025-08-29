UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Pakistan has called for international support to address Haiti's worsening security situation, amid escalating violence and a humanitarian crisis, while advancing a Haitian-led political process.

"Haiti confronts a crisis of extraordinary complexity: governance collapse, rampant criminal networks, and a deepening humanitarian emergency," Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

Speaking in a debate on the situation in Haiti, the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, he underscored the need for coordinated international support alongside a Haitian-led and owned process to restore security, advance the political process, rebuild institutions, and expand humanitarian relief.

"Stabilization requires strong state institutions — police, justice system, and governance structures. Armed gangs must be dismantled, and children protected from recruitment, and in all aspects," the Pakistani envoy added.

Opening the debate, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the 15-member Council that Haiti faces a “perfect storm of suffering”, with children enduring unprecedented levels of forced recruitment, sexual violence, and hunger.

“Civilians [in Haiti] are under siege,” he said, stressing that State authority is crumbling as gang violence engulfs Port-au-Prince and spreads beyond — paralyzing daily life and forcing 1.3 million people to flee. Reports detail rape and sexual violence, repeated attacks on hospitals and schools, and the collapse of the rule of law. With 6 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, Haiti ranks among the five global hunger hotspots of “highest concern”.

Aid workers, especially local responders, face threats of violence, extortion, and kidnapping, the UN chief said. Despite the danger, they continue delivering food, water, medicine, and shelter — reaching 1.3 million people in the first quarter of this year alone.

“Yet, Haiti remains shamefully overlooked and woefully underfunded”, Guterres stressed, noting that $908 million is required in 2025 to support 3.9 million people, yet less than 10 per cent has been received — making Haiti the least-funded humanitarian appeal worldwide. “

In his remarks, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, noting the dire humanitarian situation, said that Haiti’s leadership must rise to the occasion, demonstrate unity, and put the national interest first.

While the Transitional Presidential Council was responsible for steering the country, the Pakistani envoy said, "Lasting peace must be Haitian-led, and supported by sustained international backing."

"Rule of law must be restored," he said, adding that the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission was diligently fulfilling its mandate in extremely challenging circumstances, and the Council must support it.

"The Haitian people deserve to live in peace and dignity — free from fear, free from want," the Pakistani envoy said.

"They cannot be left to violence and despair," he said.

"This is a test of the international community’s resolve. Collective, timely, and bold action is indispensable," Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said while expressing solidarity with the Haitian people.

APP/ift