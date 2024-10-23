At UN, Pakistan says India using enforced disappearances in Kashmir as 'tool of oppression'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding citizens' rights, Pakistan has told a UN panel that authorities in Indian Occupied Kashmir were systematically using enforced disappearances as "a tool of oppression" to stifle the voice of Kashmiri people.

"While Pakistan remains vigilant in addressing cases of enforced disappearances domestically, we cannot overlook the alarming situation in conflict zones, especially in areas under foreign occupation," Pakistani delegate Sarfraz Gohar said during an interactive Dialogue with the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances held in the UN General Assembly's Third committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural issues.

"For decades," he said, "the Kashmiri people have endured an environment of fear and violence, where enforced disappearances have become a hallmark of the occupying forces' repression."

Gohar, a first secretary in the Pakistan Mission to the UN, said enforced disappearances were not isolated incidents, but often led to further abuses, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and mass graves.

Over 8,000 individuals have disappeared without a trace, he said, citing reputed human rights organizations. Since 5 Aug. 2019 when India annexed Kashmir, an additional 15,000 young men have been subjected to enforced disappearances, exacerbating the climate of fear.

"The existence of thousands of unmarked graves, which remain un-investigated by the occupation authorities, highlight the prevailing culture of impunity," the Pakistani delegate added.

He called for an international oversight -- as recommended by the UN's rights office -- to ensure justice for the families of the disappeared, including the thousands of "half-widows" who continue to suffer without knowledge of their loved ones’ fate.

On its part, Gohar said Pakistan is firmly committed to safeguarding the rights of its citizens and ensuring that no individual is subjected to arbitrary detention or enforced disappearance. The right to personal liberty, which is guaranteed under the country's Constitution, is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s legal framework, and "we continue to take tangible steps to prevent and address any cases of enforced disappearances that may surface".

Pakistan, he said, has established a National Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, which works closely with victims' families, providing them with assistance,free legal support, and ensuring access to justice.

"Since its inception in 2011, the Commission has resolved more than 70% of the cases through its diligent efforts.," the Pakistani delegate said, adding that the judiciary has been passing judgments in this regard.

Pakistan values its cooperation with the UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances and its engagement with it has led to a high rate of response to the cases referred to the government, he said, pointing out that many of these cases involve voluntary disappearances, instances of preventive detention under the law, or even fabricated claims.

"Nevertheless," he added, "we address each case with the seriousness it deserves, as our priority is to protect the human rights of all individuals."

Earlier, Gabriella Citroni, Chair-Rapporteur of the Group, shed light on “the unspeakable suffering of victims of enforced disappearance worldwide”, clarifying that the term “victim” refers not only to those who vanished but also their relatives, whose anguish points to ill-treatment.

Today, enforced disappearance is still practiced globally with impunity despite its absolute prohibition, she warned, highlighting the challenges, such as intimidation and reprisals, faced by its victims, human rights defenders and organizations and lawyers that support them.

Her annual report spotlighted the transmission of 998 new cases of enforced disappearance to 37 States, including 701 under the urgent procedure to 21 States, she said, voicing particular concern over the escalating number of cases recorded in the context of armed conflicts, including in Ukraine, Gaza and Yemen.

In the context of elections, Ms. Citroni underlined the importance of accountability and the role of oversight mechanisms in preventing enforced disappearances.

APP/ift