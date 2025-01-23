- Home
At UN, Pakistan Urges Columbia's Armed Groups To Engage With Government To End Violence In Country
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 10:50 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Amid a deadly wave of violence in Colombia since the signing of the 2016 Final Peace Agreement,
Pakistan called on all armed groups in the South American country to engage with the government to establish ceasefire at an early date, and recommit to the process of dialogue, respecting the Colombian constitution.
Speaking in the United Nations Security Council meeting focusing on the situation in Columbia, Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, underscored the urgency of implementing the 8-year-old accord that represents the collective desire of the Colombian people not only to bring an end to the decades long conflict but also their aspiration for a better future.
The 15-member Council met following last week's clashes between the National Liberation Army (ELN) and a rival armed group, EMBF, in
the remote northeastern region, leaving dozens dead, including former combatants, peace signatories, social leaders, and human rights defenders.
Many victims were targeted individually, according to news reports, while thousands of civilians were displaced.
"Peace embodies more than the mere absence of conflict," the Pakistani envoy told delegates, noting Colombian government’s policy of dialogue with various armed groups.
Accordingly, Ambassador Akram underlined the need to create conditions that prevent the resurgence of violence by providing justice, ensuring safety and building a social and economic edifice that caters to the needs of all peoples.
He voiced concern over the continued violence against former combatants of FARC, social leaders, and human rights defenders, particularly the targeting of indigenous people, Afro-Colombians and the peasants by armed groups as well on the reports of sexual and gender-based violence against women and children and recruitment of children by armed groups.
"We condemns the recent attacks, reportedly perpetrated by members of ELN in Catatumbo," Ambassador Akram said, expressing regret over the loss of life resulting from this attack as well as displacements of local population resulting from this incident.
"We call upon all armed groups to sincerely engage with the government to establish ceasefire at an early date, eschew all forms of violence, and recommit to the process of dialogue without preconditions, respecting local laws and the Colombian constitution," he said, adding justice to the victims of the conflict would go a long way towards ensuring sustainable and lasting peace.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the violence and reiterated the importance of fully implementing the Final Peace Agreement as the cornerstone for consolidating peace in the country.
“[He] calls for an immediate cessation of acts of violence against the civilian population and for unhindered humanitarian access,” UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Carlos Ruiz Massieu, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Colombia called on armed groups to cease all actions that endanger civilians.
“I condemn the killings – which are an attack against peace itself – and I call again for armed groups to cease all actions that place at risk the civilian population, including community leaders and peace signatories,” he said.
