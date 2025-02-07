At UN, Pakistan urges full integration of culture into global development strategies

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Placing culture at the heart of development policies ensures a human-centred, inclusive and sustainable development, a senior Pakistani diplomat told a UN group on Thursday.

"Culture is not just an expression of identity but a key enabler of sustainable development—integrating social, economic, and environmental dimensions to build more inclusive, resilient, and creative societies," Ambassador Usman Jadoon, Pakistan's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said at the introductory meeting of the Group of Friends of Culture and Development.

He lauded UNESCO and the co-chairs of the Group of Friends for Culture for Sustainable Development—Egypt, Cyprus, Italy, Mexico, and the UAE -- for their leadership in launching this group and for organizing its inaugural meeting.

"Culture plays a crucial role across multiple SDGs: it strengthens inclusive cities by preserving heritage, supports decent work and economic growth through creative industries, contributes to reducing inequalities by promoting cultural diversity, and fosters climate resilience through traditional ecological knowledge and sustainable practices," the Pakistani envoy said.

Ambassador Jadoon said that as the cradle of the Indus Valley Civilization, one of the world’s earliest urban societies, Pakistan has long been a crossroads of cultural exchange, innovation, and artistic excellence.

"From the ancient city of Mohenjo-Daro to the vibrant traditions of our diverse provinces, culture is deeply embedded in our national identity."

Pakistan, he said, is actively working to protect and promote cultural heritage, and strongly believes that culture must be fully integrated into global development strategies.

"We look forward to collaborating with all partners to ensure that culture remains at the core of sustainable development efforts worldwide," Ambassador Jadoon said.

APP/ift