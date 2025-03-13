- Home
- World
- At UN, Pakistan urges 'urgent' steps to underpin national mechanisms promoting gender parity
At UN, Pakistan Urges 'urgent' Steps To Underpin National Mechanisms Promoting Gender Parity
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 10:25 PM
Pakistan has called on the international community to take "urgent measures" to support national mechanisms that promote gender equality and empowerment of women and girls so that they have equal opportunities to thrive, lead, and shape the world
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Pakistan has called on the international community to take "urgent measures" to support national mechanisms that promote gender equality and empowerment of women and girls so that they have equal opportunities to thrive, lead, and shape the world.
The call was made by Umm-e-Laila Azhar, chairperson of the National Commission on Status of Women, during a ministerial roundtable dedicated to gender equality and empowerment of women and girls that took place on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).
She said that national mechanisms could be strengthened through political commitment, international solidarity, adequate financing for development, enactment of laws and policies for women workers in the Informal Economy.
"Despite progress, challenges persist, particularly in ensuring adequate financial and institutional resources to fully implement gender equality commitments, especially in developing countries."
In this regard, Ms. Azhar said that the 1995 Beijing Platform for Action remains a "transformative blueprint" for achieving these goals.
"As we move forward, it is crucial that we recommit ourselves, mobilize resources, and accelerate progress to fully realize its vision," the Pakistani delegate said.
In Pakistan, she said, significant strides have taken place towards strengthening national mechanisms for gender equality, ensuring that policies and institutions are responsive to the needs of women and girls, including National & Provincial Commissions, Provincial Women Development Departments, Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Women Police Stations, 95 specialized courts to provide speedy justice, Human Rights Cells in Courts, Women Virtual Police Stations as well as a Women’s Bank.
"Our National and Provincial Commissions on the Status of Women continue to play a central role in advocating for gender-sensitive legislation and policy reforms," the Pakistani delegate said, adding, "Legal frameworks have been strengthened through the enactment of laws addressing gender-based violence, workplace harassment, and domestic abuse, reinforcing the rights and protection of women."
Economic empowerment remains a key government priority, Ms. Azhar said, referring to the Benazir Income Support Programme and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme providing social protection, financial inclusion, vocational training, and entrepreneurship opportunities for women, particularly those from marginalized communities.
Pakistan, he added, stands ready to work with the international community to accelerate progress, strengthen national mechanisms for gender equality and empowerment of women.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Coopera ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister
Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations
UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar
Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR 30 million EIB support
PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Du ..
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal chairs m ..
More Stories From World
-
Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR 30 million EIB support11 minutes ago
-
England fast bowler Wood out four months after latest injury blow2 hours ago
-
Real Madrid edge Atletico on penalties to reach Champions League quarters5 hours ago
-
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military5 hours ago
-
Germany recall Goretzka and Adeyemi for Italy Nations League tie6 hours ago
-
Less mapped than the Moon: quest to reveal the seabed6 hours ago
-
Doubts over climate funding as donors squeeze aid7 hours ago
-
Lucu replaces Dupont for France Six Nations title decider7 hours ago
-
US negotiators are on the way to Russia: Kremlin7 hours ago
-
Hospitalised pope marks 12 years in job with future uncertain8 hours ago
-
Russia says downed 77 Ukrainian drones overnight8 hours ago
-
Football: Moriyasu picks battle-tested squad as World Cup berth looms8 hours ago