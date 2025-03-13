At UN, Pakistan urges 'urgent' steps to underpin national mechanisms promoting gender parity

Pakistan has called on the international community to take "urgent measures" to support national mechanisms that promote gender equality and empowerment of women and girls so that they have equal opportunities to thrive, lead, and shape the world

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Pakistan has called on the international community to take "urgent measures" to support national mechanisms that promote gender equality and empowerment of women and girls so that they have equal opportunities to thrive, lead, and shape the world.

The call was made by Umm-e-Laila Azhar, chairperson of the National Commission on Status of Women, during a ministerial roundtable dedicated to gender equality and empowerment of women and girls that took place on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

She said that national mechanisms could be strengthened through political commitment, international solidarity, adequate financing for development, enactment of laws and policies for women workers in the Informal Economy.

"Despite progress, challenges persist, particularly in ensuring adequate financial and institutional resources to fully implement gender equality commitments, especially in developing countries."

In this regard, Ms. Azhar said that the 1995 Beijing Platform for Action remains a "transformative blueprint" for achieving these goals.

"As we move forward, it is crucial that we recommit ourselves, mobilize resources, and accelerate progress to fully realize its vision," the Pakistani delegate said.

In Pakistan, she said, significant strides have taken place towards strengthening national mechanisms for gender equality, ensuring that policies and institutions are responsive to the needs of women and girls, including National & Provincial Commissions, Provincial Women Development Departments, Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Women Police Stations, 95 specialized courts to provide speedy justice, Human Rights Cells in Courts, Women Virtual Police Stations as well as a Women’s Bank.

"Our National and Provincial Commissions on the Status of Women continue to play a central role in advocating for gender-sensitive legislation and policy reforms," the Pakistani delegate said, adding, "Legal frameworks have been strengthened through the enactment of laws addressing gender-based violence, workplace harassment, and domestic abuse, reinforcing the rights and protection of women."

Economic empowerment remains a key government priority, Ms. Azhar said, referring to the Benazir Income Support Programme and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme providing social protection, financial inclusion, vocational training, and entrepreneurship opportunities for women, particularly those from marginalized communities.

Pakistan, he added, stands ready to work with the international community to accelerate progress, strengthen national mechanisms for gender equality and empowerment of women.

