At UN, Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples' right to self-determination adopted unanimously

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A key UN panel Monday approved, by consensus, a resolution renewing the global commitment to the principle

of self-determination for peoples still subjected to colonial, foreign and alien occupation, with Pakistan saying that it's focus was on creating a world where everyone could live in "dignity, free from oppression".

Co-sponsored by 65 countries, the resolution, submitted by Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram, was adopted without a vote in the General Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural issues.

The resolution, which Pakistan has been sponsoring since 1981, serves to focus the world's attention on the peoples still struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination, including those in Palestine and Kashmir.

The text is expected to come up for General Assembly's endorsement next month.

Under its terms, the 193 member Assembly would declare its firm opposition to acts of foreign military intervention and occupation suppressing the right to self-determination of peoples and nations, calling upon those States responsible to cease them.

Introducing the resolution, Ambassador Akram, Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN, said that it was aimed at "creating a world where every nation, every community, and every individual can live in dignity, free from oppression, and with the ability to shape their destiny."

The right of self-determination, as a fundamental principle enshrined in the UN Charter, has been codified in many international documents, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Covenant on Social and Cultural Rights, the Pakistani envoy said.

Over the decades, he said, millions of people have exercised this right, liberating themselves from colonial domination and foreign subjugation, creating numerous sovereign states which are now equal members of this Assembly.

"However," Ambassador Akram added, "those of us who have been freed through the exercise of right of self-determination cannot ignore the plight of those whose right to self-determination and freedom has been denied brutally.

"In certain situations of foreign occupation, we witness a systematic denial of self-determination through military oppression, demographic manipulation, and the suppression of basic freedoms," he said, pointing out that those actions violate international law and pose a threat to international peace and security.

"The resolution before us reaffirms the universality and indivisibility of the right to self-determination, he said, while acknowledging the resilience of peoples struggling against oppression and sending a strong message of solidarity and support to those who continue to endure occupation and subjugation.

Under the terms of the draft resolution, the General Assembly would reaffirm the universal realization of the rights of all peoples, including those under colonial, foreign and alien domination, to self-determination as a fundamental condition for the effective guarantee and observance of human rights.

The resolution also declared the General Assembly's firm opposition to acts of foreign military intervention, aggression and occupation, since these have resulted in the suppression of the right of peoples to self-determination and other human rights in certain parts of the world.

It called on those States responsible to cease immediately their military intervention in and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as all acts of repression, discrimination, exploitation and maltreatment.

The Assembly would also deplore the plight of millions of refugees and displaced persons who have been uprooted as a result of these acts and reaffirms their right to return to their homes voluntarily in safety and honour.

The resolution urges the Human Rights Council to give special attention to the violation of human rights, especially the right to self-determination, resulting from foreign military intervention, aggression or occupation. It also requests the Secretary-General to report to the next Session of the General Assembly on this question.

APP/ift