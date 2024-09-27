Open Menu

At UN Rights Council, Pakistan Calls Local Polls In Indian Occupied Kashmir 'farcical'

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 03:00 AM

At UN rights council, Pakistan calls local polls in Indian Occupied Kashmir 'farcical'

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Pakistan has portrayed the local elections taking place in the Indian Occupied Kashmir as "farcical", asserting that the United Nations remains committed to the Kashmiri people's inalienable right to self-determination.

"Any activity with the appearance of an election in an illegally occupied territory, with overwhelming military footprint, after banning political parties, incarcerating political leaders and torturing and killing thousands is only a farce with no legitimacy – not an election," Pakistani delegate Danyal Hasnain told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday.

Hasnain was responding to the remarks made by his Indian counterpart Gaurav Thakur, who criticized an earlier Pakistan's statement denouncing human rights abuses taking place in occupied Kashmir.

Exercising his right of reply, the Pakistani delegate -- without naming India -- said he hoped that "this delegation" becomes sensitive to the lives that suffer

under its illegal occupation.

"This delegation" , Hasnain said, "repeats, ad nauseam, the so-called unprecedented development in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir," pointing out that all colonial enterprises hide behind "glittering but misleading" advertisement of development in the territories they occupy.

"We also know that colonial projects have only ended in perpetuating exploitation, abuse and creating inter-generational inequalities," he added.

Denouncing the Indian delegate for trying to deflect the attention from the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, the Pakistani delegate said, " The UN Security Council committed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir this inalienable right through various resolutions", noting that UN Secretary-General has also affirmed to their applicability.

.

"For over over seven decades," Hasnain regretted, "occupied Kashmiris have been denied this right in utter defiance of international law, especially Article 25 of the UN Charter."

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir United Nations Jammu Geneva All From

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

6 hours ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

11 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

12 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

12 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

13 hours ago
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

13 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

14 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

14 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

14 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World