At UN Rights Council, Pakistan Calls Local Polls In Indian Occupied Kashmir 'farcical'
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 03:00 AM
GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Pakistan has portrayed the local elections taking place in the Indian Occupied Kashmir as "farcical", asserting that the United Nations remains committed to the Kashmiri people's inalienable right to self-determination.
"Any activity with the appearance of an election in an illegally occupied territory, with overwhelming military footprint, after banning political parties, incarcerating political leaders and torturing and killing thousands is only a farce with no legitimacy – not an election," Pakistani delegate Danyal Hasnain told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday.
Hasnain was responding to the remarks made by his Indian counterpart Gaurav Thakur, who criticized an earlier Pakistan's statement denouncing human rights abuses taking place in occupied Kashmir.
Exercising his right of reply, the Pakistani delegate -- without naming India -- said he hoped that "this delegation" becomes sensitive to the lives that suffer
under its illegal occupation.
"This delegation" , Hasnain said, "repeats, ad nauseam, the so-called unprecedented development in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir," pointing out that all colonial enterprises hide behind "glittering but misleading" advertisement of development in the territories they occupy.
"We also know that colonial projects have only ended in perpetuating exploitation, abuse and creating inter-generational inequalities," he added.
Denouncing the Indian delegate for trying to deflect the attention from the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, the Pakistani delegate said, " The UN Security Council committed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir this inalienable right through various resolutions", noting that UN Secretary-General has also affirmed to their applicability.
.
"For over over seven decades," Hasnain regretted, "occupied Kashmiris have been denied this right in utter defiance of international law, especially Article 25 of the UN Charter."
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
England's Hull out of Pakistan tour6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Cup results - collated26 minutes ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results46 minutes ago
-
Macron, Trudeau pledge to work for 'decarbonized' economies46 minutes ago
-
Fritz loses on day of shocks at Japan Open46 minutes ago
-
Packers clash awaits for 'late developer' Darnold1 hour ago
-
Poverty rises to over 52 percent in Milei's Argentina2 hours ago
-
Israel has displaced over 90,000 people in Lebanon in just 3 days: UN2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran underscore need to build mutually beneficial cooperation2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Cup results2 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike on school3 hours ago
-
US defense Secretary warns against 'all-out' Israel-Hezbollah war4 hours ago