At UN Rights Council, Pakistan Calls Local Polls In Indian Occupied Kashmir 'farcical'
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 11:10 AM
GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Pakistan has portrayed the local elections taking place in the Indian Occupied Kashmir as "farcical", asserting that the United Nations remains committed to the Kashmiri people's inalienable right to self-determination.
"Any activity with the appearance of an election in an illegally occupied territory, with overwhelming military footprint, after banning political parties, incarcerating political leaders and torturing and killing thousands is only a farce with no legitimacy – not an election," Pakistani delegate Danyal Hasnain told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday.
Hasnain was responding to the remarks made by his Indian counterpart Gaurav Thakur, who criticized an earlier Pakistan's statement denouncing human rights abuses taking place in occupied Kashmir.
Exercising his right of reply, the Pakistani delegate -- without naming India -- said he hoped that "this delegation" becomes sensitive to the lives that suffer
under its illegal occupation.
"This delegation" , Hasnain said, "repeats, ad nauseam, the so-called unprecedented development in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir," pointing out that all colonial enterprises hide behind "glittering but misleading" advertisement of development in the territories they occupy.
"We also know that colonial projects have only ended in perpetuating exploitation, abuse and creating inter-generational inequalities," he added.
Denouncing the Indian delegate for trying to deflect the attention from the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, the Pakistani delegate said, " The UN Security Council committed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir this inalienable right through various resolutions", noting that UN Secretary-General has also affirmed to their applicability.
.
"For over over seven decades," Hasnain regretted, "occupied Kashmiris have been denied this right in utter defiance of international law, especially Article 25 of the UN Charter."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
More Stories From World
-
'Misinformation megaphone': Musk stokes tension before US election2 minutes ago
-
Ailing New Zealand butterfly collector gives away life's work3 minutes ago
-
On remote Greek island, migratory birds offer climate clues13 minutes ago
-
Hardline French interior boss stirs controversy just days into job22 minutes ago
-
'Dangerous' duo Wirtz and Musiala highlight Bayern-Leverkusen showdown32 minutes ago
-
Macron, Trudeau pledge common front on economy, language33 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong stocks rally more than 3% at open1 hour ago
-
Florida bracing for 'unsurvivable' Hurricane Helene1 hour ago
-
Scheffler-Kim spat spices 5-0 US rout to open Presidents Cup2 hours ago
-
Madrid return to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash2 hours ago
-
Florida bracing for 'unsurvivable' Hurricane Helene2 hours ago
-
Ten-man Spurs cruise in Europa League opener despite Son injury scare2 hours ago