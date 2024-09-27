Open Menu

At UNGA, PM Reiterates Call For Afghan Govt's Action Against Terrorist Groups

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 08:20 PM

At UNGA, PM reiterates call for Afghan Govt's action against terrorist groups

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday asked the Afghan Interim Government to take effective action to neutralize all terrorist groups on its soil, especially those responsible for cross-border terrorism against neighbouring countries.

"These include ISIL-K (Daesh), the Al-Qaeda-affiliated TTP/Fitna al-Khawarij, Majeed Birgade, BLA and others", the prime minister said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

At the same time, he said,"We endorse and share the international expectation, that the Afghan Interim Government would respect human rights, including the rights of women and girls, and promote political inclusion."

He emphasized that Pakistan sought the earliest possible normalization of the situation in Afghanistan and it also joined the UN’s appeal for $3 billion in humanitarian assistance to the millions of suffering Afghans.

