At UNGA, PM Reiterates Call For Afghan Govt's Action Against Terrorist Groups
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 08:20 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday asked the Afghan Interim Government to take effective action to neutralize all terrorist groups on its soil, especially those responsible for cross-border terrorism against neighbouring countries.
"These include ISIL-K (Daesh), the Al-Qaeda-affiliated TTP/Fitna al-Khawarij, Majeed Birgade, BLA and others", the prime minister said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
At the same time, he said,"We endorse and share the international expectation, that the Afghan Interim Government would respect human rights, including the rights of women and girls, and promote political inclusion."
He emphasized that Pakistan sought the earliest possible normalization of the situation in Afghanistan and it also joined the UN’s appeal for $3 billion in humanitarian assistance to the millions of suffering Afghans.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
More Stories From World
-
Kiwis stumble at 22-2 after Kamindu's 1,000-run milestone2 minutes ago
-
At UNGA, PM Shehbaz exposes India's 'classical settler-colonial project' in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
Madrid return to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash22 minutes ago
-
Records tumble for Sri Lanka's middle-order marvel Kamindu22 minutes ago
-
Govt's tough decisions bearing fruits as Pakistan's economy stabilizes, inflation drops to single di ..22 minutes ago
-
Ban on X imposed due to national security issues, not to curb freedom of expression: Tarar1 hour ago
-
Australia recall World Cup-winning trio for fourth England ODI1 hour ago
-
Austria far right eyes historic victory in tight polls1 hour ago
-
Israel ground operation in Lebanon would be 'short': security official2 hours ago
-
Climate activists jailed for throwing soup at Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'2 hours ago
-
Hurricane leaves millions without power, four dead in southeast US2 hours ago
-
Ireland fines Meta 91 mn euros over EU data breach2 hours ago