At US border, frustration over immigration as political football

Douglas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) In her store located a stone's throw from the wall separating the United States and Mexico, Ida Pedrego sighs at the thought of White House hopefuls visiting the border to talk about immigration.

Last month, she saw Democrat Kamala Harris arrive in Douglas for a photo op at the looming metal barrier and then a speech in a nearby building.

The month before, Donald Trump was about an hour's drive away, holding forth about what a disaster he thinks the situation is.

"The problem is... they come and they're here for a few minutes," the 72-year-old told AFP.

"What can you see? What can you learn in such a fast time?"

Immigration is repeatedly cited as a major issue for voters ahead of next month's presidential election.

But of the seven swing states expected to decide who gets the keys to the White House, only Arizona has a border with Mexico.

That means it gets a lot of attention from the candidates and their surrogates.

For Pedrego, a Democrat, the attention -- and the misrepresentation she feels she hears from Trump -- is tiring.

His apocalyptic vision of a country overwhelmed by hordes of the insane and the unrelentingly criminal, where unsanctioned foreigners wreak violence on a cowering population, is utterly unrecognizable to her.

"Douglas is one of the safest communities," she says, noting that violent crime is a rarity and there is so little petty theft that she doesn't even lock her car.

The town's Republican mayor, Donald Huish, agrees.

"We don't have the crime that people seem to think is associated with living on the border," he says.

"That's not true. It's totally not true."

Huish, who describes himself as "an old school Republican," says neither side of the political debate takes the issue of the border seriously.

Trump's inflammatory sensationalism -- with his talk of immigrants eating people's pets -- is no better than what he considers the Democratic Party's laissez-faire talk of decriminalizing illegal crossings.

"People don't understand the border," says the 65-year-old Huish, a native of Douglas.