Atalanta battle Roma for Champions League after making history

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Atalanta head into Sunday's Serie A top-five showdown with dejected Roma on the highest of highs after reaching their first ever European final in the greatest night of the club's 117-year history.

Used to punching above their weight, traditionally tiny Atalanta keep reaching new heights under Gian Piero Gasperini and will face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final on May 22 after yet another swashbuckling performance against sorry Marseille on Thursday night.

In eight brilliant years under Gasperini Atalanta have failed to win the trophy their often thrilling football has deserved but now have the chance to claim two in seven days as they also face Juventus in the Italian Cup on Wednesday.

Just getting to those two finals is a remarkable achievement for a club whose only major honour is the 1963 Italian Cup, while the furthest Atalanta had previously gone in European competition was the last four in the 1988 Cup Winners' Cup when they were a second division team.

But the rough-and-ready days of Serie B are long gone as the well-organised club led by the local Percassi family continue to progress beyond their station while still staying true to their home town of Bergamo.

Fireworks were fired from behind the stands long before the final whistle at the Gewiss Stadium, their own sparkling new arena and built on the site of the old, ramshackled and city-owned Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

When finished, scheduled for the start of next season, the ground will hold 25,000 supporters drawn almost entirely from the city and province of Bergamo, which is nestled at the foot of the Alps and was the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic when Atalanta were cruelly denied a Champions League semi-final by Paris Saint-Germain in 2020.

"Maybe the final is between two clubs that don't make the tv companies very happy, but it will give hope to plenty of teams," Gasperini told reporters.

"You can play good football without having millions of fans all over the world. Football is also about the fans we all saw in the stadium tonight in Bergamo."

A good chunk of those fans will be shaking off hangovers on Friday morning after thousands flooded into the centre of Bergamo to celebrate their team's 4-1 aggregate thumping of Marseille.