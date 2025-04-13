Atalanta Beat Bologna To Relaunch Champions League Bid
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Atalanta held on to third place in Serie A on Sunday after beating high-flying Bologna 2-0 to recharge their bid for Champions League football next season.
Gian Piero Gasperini's side are four points above Bologna, who are fifth, thanks to a third-minute tap-in from Mateo Retegui and Mario Pasalic's first league goal since November not long afterwards.
Retegui's early strike was his 26th of the season in all competitions for Atalanta, and the Italy forward also set up Pasalic to guide home a delicate volley with his brilliant cross in the 21st minute.
Those goals ended a three-match losing run without scoring for Atalanta and were their first in a home league fixture since the start of February.
"I'm happy because it had been a few months that we'd not won here, we need to make our home matches count in the final weeks of the season," said Pasalic.
"Scoring straight away really helped us because it gives you more freedom to play."
Atalanta came into Sunday's key clash with a top-four rival without a Serie A win in Bergamo since before Christmas but they stopped the home rot with a mature performance at the Gewiss Stadium.
Bologna looked to have the initiative in a tight fight for two Champions League spots, with Inter and Napoli contesting the league title and almost guarantee of qualification.
Vincenzo Italiano's team had won five of their previous six matches and were unlucky to only draw with second-placed Napoli last weekend.
The only negative note for Gasperini was seeing defender Sead Kolasinac being stretchered off with a knee injury just before half-time, the latest in a long line of physical problems for both the Bosnian and Atalanta this term.
Later, Claudio Ranieri will manage his last Rome derby when Roma take on Lazio with both capital clubs also gunning for the Champions League.
Roma are seventh and six points behind fourth-placed Juventus, with Lazio two points and one place ahead of their local rivals.
Recent Stories
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..
Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show
Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..
Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..
More Stories From World
-
Atalanta beat Bologna to relaunch Champions League bid3 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz caps 'difficult week' with first Monte Carlo Masters title3 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table4 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results4 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated6 hours ago
-
Myanmar quake victims mark new year camped in ruins6 hours ago
-
'Many dead' after Russian strike on Ukrainian city: mayor6 hours ago
-
Ailing Bolsonaro says he will 'probably' need surgery7 hours ago
-
US in hurry for nuclear deal, Iran says after high-stakes talks7 hours ago
-
Ketchup to Moon rock: What's the point of a World Expo?8 hours ago