Open Menu

Atalanta Hammer Cesena To Reach Italian Cup Quarters

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Atalanta hammer Cesena to reach Italian Cup quarters

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Atalanta cruised into the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup on Wednesday after the Serie A leaders thumped second-tier outfit Cesena 6-1.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side will face Bologna in the last eight thanks to a typically barnstorming performance in Bergamo in which the hosts were three goals to the good within half an hour.

Charles De Ketelaere and Lazar Samardzic both struck braces after Davide Zappacosta opened the scoring with four minutes on the clock, with Marco Brescianini netting Atalanta's fifth in the 54th minute.

Atalanta are two points ahead of Napoli at the top of Serie A and host Empoli on Sunday.

Cesena, who scored through Joseph Ceesay in the final minute, return to their promotion push with Michele Mignani's team currently sitting fifth and in Serie B's play-off positions.

The away side are 12 points away from the automatic promotion spots and visit Juve Stabia on Sunday.

Claudio Ranieri's Roma put recent struggles behind them with a convincing 4-1 win over Sampdoria which set up a clash with AC Milan in the next round.

Artem Dovbyk put Roma two ahead in the first 19 minutes and further goals from Tommaso Baldanzi and Eldor Shomurodov capped a straightforward victory in Rome.

Roma, who sit only two points above the Serie A relegation zone, host Parma on Sunday.

Related Topics

Visit Roma Parma Bologna Bergamo Rome Sunday From Top AC Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024

52 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

1 hour ago
 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain ..

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

8 hours ago
 OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with ..

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro

8 hours ago
 Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Chall ..

Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum

9 hours ago
 ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partner ..

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..

9 hours ago
ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 prop ..

ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects

9 hours ago
 Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental C ..

Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup

9 hours ago
 DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $ ..

DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal

10 hours ago
 CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

10 hours ago
 Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percen ..

Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

10 hours ago
 'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence ..

'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone i ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World