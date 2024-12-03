Open Menu

Atalanta On Serie A Leaders Napoli's Tail After Seeing Off Roma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 09:01 AM

Atalanta on Serie A leaders Napoli's tail after seeing off Roma

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Atalanta stayed hot on the heels of Serie A leaders Napoli on Monday by winning 2-0 at struggling Roma, who were playing at home for the first time since Claudio Ranieri's return as coach of his boyhood club.

Atalanta are one point behind Napoli thanks to Marten De Roon's wildly deflected strike in the 69th minute and former Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo's late header which gave the Bergamo club their eighth straight win in all competitions.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side are out on their own in second place, three points ahead of champions Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio, after the perfect start to a tough mini-run of fixtures with AC Milan and Real Madrid visiting in the coming days.

Atalanta, who made history by winning the Europa League last season, look more convincing as Scudetto challengers with each passing week.

A traditionally small club who have never been crowned Italian champions, Atalanta are the division's leading scorers, have the top goalscorer in Mateo Retegui and are on an eight-match winning run in Serie A.

Related Topics

Roma Bergamo All Top Real Madrid Coach AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

9 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

9 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

9 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

9 hours ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

9 hours ago
 Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new dis ..

Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

9 hours ago
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for over ..

PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship

9 hours ago
 Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other ..

Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn

9 hours ago
 Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

9 hours ago
 OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

9 hours ago
 Fiorentina's Bove 'alert' in hospital after collap ..

Fiorentina's Bove 'alert' in hospital after collapse: club

9 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum to addres ..

Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum to address political issues

9 hours ago

More Stories From World